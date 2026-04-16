Unbelievable: Oregon State Police Uncover Jaw-Dropping Drug Haul
Oregon State Police recenty uncovered a huge drug operation that netted an unbelievable amount of drugs, guns, and cash. The drug trafficking organization was operating out of Wolf Creek, OR and supplied with methamphetamine from Corning, CA.
On April 8th, a Traffic Stop Uncovered a Huge Amount of Drugs
39-year old Clifford De La Garza was arrested after he was found to be transporting 90 pounds of methamphetamine destined for Josephine County, Oregon from Corning, California.
The Lengthy Investigation Involved Multiple Agencies
On Friday, April 10, 2026, members of the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Medford, Oregon State Police (SWAT, Patrol and Major Crimes), Grants Pass Police Department (SWAT), Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol (Northern Division) concluded a six-week-long drug investigation in Oregon and California by executing three residential search warrants in Wolf Creek, Oregon, and one residential search warrant in Corning, California.
The Investigation Turned Up a Huge Stash of Drugs, Cash, and More
After warrants were served, the RADE team seized 148 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 kilograms of cocaine, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, $227,752, a stolen pistol, a hunting rifle, a revolver, and a MAC-10-style machine gun.
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Johnny Dean Davis Jr. (43), Daniel Cody Green (44), and Steven Ray Higgins (56) were arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail. All are charged with multiple crimes, including, racketeering, delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
Additionally, Jesus Fernando Vega (53) was arrested and booked in Corning, California, by the CHP.
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