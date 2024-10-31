Abusive OR Parents Used Taser on Their Children as Discipline

Parents of two children in Oregon are behind bars accused of abuse using a taser.

Yes. You read that correctly, a taser. According to a release, on September 17th, officers with the Springfield Police Department and Department of Human Services began investigating a report of child abuse regarding a 7-year-old boy with several injuries all over his body.

Brandon Rogers and Heather Black were identified as the boy's parents.

Springfield Police Department - Oregon Springfield Police Department - Oregon loading...

After investigation, police learned that Rogers (44) and Black (36) physically abused the boy on two occasions by tasing him as a form of discipline.

On October 4th Springfield Police Detectives arrested the parents at their residence.

Both Rogers and black were charged with Assault, Unlawful Use of a Stun Gun, and Criminal Mistreatment. Police executed a search warrant and collected multiple items to corroborate the incident. Continuing the investigation, detectives found several hours of video surveillance and other digital evidence.

However, Rogers and Black were released from the Lane County Jail.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered more disturbing footage. The parents were repeatedly abusing their son multiple times a day, for multiple days in a row. They used a taser and other weapons. The parents also threatened their 4-year-old daughter with the taser on multiple occasions.

On October 29th, Rogers and Black were arrested for additional incidents.

Those incidents were discovered after their first arrest. The investigation is continuing, as detectives are still going through video. Additional charges may be filed against the pair. Black and Rogers are currently in the Lane County Jail.

CHARGES:

Rogers, Brandon: Assault II x5 | Criminal Mistreatment I x5 | Unlawful Use of a Weapon x7 | Menacing x7

Black, Heather: Assault II x3 | Criminal Mistreatment I x3 | Unlawful Use of a Weapon x5 | Menacing x5

