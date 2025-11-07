K9 Finds Fentanyl and More in Oregon I-5 Traffic Stop

Three people were taken into custody on various drug-related offenses, after Oregon State Police pulled over their vehicle on I 5. What was found hiding in the vehicle was quite surprising!

On Thursday, October 30th at about 12:30 pm, a trooper with Oregon State Patrol stopped a vehicle near milepost 216 in Linn County.

During the Stop, the Trooper Noticed Signs of Criminal Activity.

K9 Millie was already on the scene, and was deployed around the outside of the vehicle. After Millie hit on the possible presence of controlled substances, she alerted the trooper.

The OSP Trooper Received Consent to Search the Vehicle, and Got to Work.

During the search of the vehicle, the trooper found a hidden compartment. Two kilograms of fentanyl powder, a handgun, and a large amount of U.S. currency were found in the vehicle.

Fentanyl is known to be almost 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

The vehicle driver, Oscar Joset Bonilla Sandoval (24), of San Francisco, passenger Jorge Adalberto Escoto Andrade (34), address unknown, and passenger Jonathan David Matamoros Carcamo (22), residence unknown, were arrested and taken into custody. They're charged with various drug-related offenses.

The case has been referred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

