Measles outbreaks are on the rise in the U.S., with hundreds of confirmed cases.

Oregon Health Authority has confirmed at least 5 measles cases in the state. Clackamas County has seen multiple cases. Measles cases have also been reported in southwest Washington.

"Vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves."

Measles is HIGHLY contagious. The virus is continuing to circulate more widely in the U.S. than in recent years, due to declining vaccination rates.

Oregon Health Authority Launches Measles Dashboard

The new measles wastewater surveillance dashboard shows viral concentrations by county and categorizes activity as very low, low, moderate, or high over two-week periods. For the two-week period ending February 7th, low levels of measles virus were observed in nine Oregon counties.

“Wastewater surveillance serves as an early warning signal system, which gives communities a head start to prepare and empowers everyone to make informed decisions about immunization. Wastewater testing looks for the actual measles virus that causes illness in people, so it provides an early signal of community spread,” said Howard Chiou, M.D., Ph.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division.

Stop the Spread: Protect Against Measles Today

Chiou says, "Vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves." The respitratory virus is spread through the air when an infected person breathes, speaks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger for up to two-hours and can infect up to 90% of people who are unprotected.

Typical symptoms of measles begin 7-21 days after exposure, and may include:

• cough

• runny nose

• conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes) with high fever

• a rash that starts on the head or neck and spreads downward

