Have plans for Black Friday? If you're looking for something different to do, other than traditional shopping, the state of Oregon has you covered.

ODFW Offers FREE Fishing, Clamming, and Crabbing Weekend

Photo by Matthew McBrayer on Unsplash a man holding a brown fish in a net

The upcoming weekend of Friday November 27 and Saturday, November 28, residents and non-residents can fish, crab, and clam ANYWHERE open in the state of OREGON WITHOUT a license, tag, or endorsement.

How cool is that? I think I'm going fishing in Oregon on Black Friday! You do NOT need:

• Combined Angling Tag

• Columbia Basin Endorsement

• Ocean Endorsement

• Rogue-South Cast Steelhead Validation

• Two-Rod Validation

ALSO READ: Black Friday Trout Stocking Brings Early Christmas to Washington Anglers

NOTE: Keep in mind that closures can happen quickly and may change before this Free Fishing Weekend

All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size and gear restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to check the rules and remember to check MyODFW.com for any in season regulation updates, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing.

Crabbing and Clamming in Oregon

While razor clamming and boat based ocean crabbing are closed, crabbing from docks and in bays is open and good this time of year. In fact, Dungeness crab quality is at its highest during winter months.

Patti Banner Patti Banner

Have FUN! I hope you catch the BIG one, just like I did!

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Animals You Can Hunt Year-Round in Oregon Sport and fur hunters who want to get out and hunt any time of the year can - with the appropriate permits - hunt a variety of small game plus a few larger game hunts. Here's the details from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton