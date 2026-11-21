Oregon Opens Its Waters Free on Black Friday Weekend
Have plans for Black Friday? If you're looking for something different to do, other than traditional shopping, the state of Oregon has you covered.
ODFW Offers FREE Fishing, Clamming, and Crabbing Weekend
The upcoming weekend of Friday November 27 and Saturday, November 28, residents and non-residents can fish, crab, and clam ANYWHERE open in the state of OREGON WITHOUT a license, tag, or endorsement.
How cool is that? I think I'm going fishing in Oregon on Black Friday! You do NOT need:
• Combined Angling Tag
• Columbia Basin Endorsement
• Ocean Endorsement
• Rogue-South Cast Steelhead Validation
• Two-Rod Validation
ALSO READ: Black Friday Trout Stocking Brings Early Christmas to Washington Anglers
NOTE: Keep in mind that closures can happen quickly and may change before this Free Fishing Weekend
All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size and gear restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to check the rules and remember to check MyODFW.com for any in season regulation updates, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing.
Crabbing and Clamming in Oregon
While razor clamming and boat based ocean crabbing are closed, crabbing from docks and in bays is open and good this time of year. In fact, Dungeness crab quality is at its highest during winter months.
Have FUN! I hope you catch the BIG one, just like I did!
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