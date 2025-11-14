73 Pounds of Meth Found as Oregon Duo Arrested

Teamwork and dedication led to the arrests of two Oregon residents on drug charges.

The Oregon State Police Interdiction Team worked with the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) to arrest two Mexican nationals illegally in the United States.

45-year-old Alejandra Diaz-Alcantar and 41-year-old Juan Alberto Alvarado-Gonzalez have been charged with trafficking 73 pounds of methamphetamine.

An Scu officer was investigating the pair, who were living in the 1400 block of Railroad Boulevard. They were suspected of moving 50 to 80 pounds of drugs from California to Eugene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Confirmed the Men Were in California.

On November 11, 2025, SCU was assisted by EPD Investigations and the Oregon State Police Drug K9 Interdiction team with intercepting their vehicle on Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove as the two involved were returning from Los Angeles. An SCU officer and OSP drug K9 trooper conducted an initial interview roadside, and OSP deployed a K9 drug detection unit, which alerted to drugs being present in the vehicle.

A Search of the Vehicle Turned up 73 Pounds of Methamphetamine.

The drugs were estimated to be worth approximately $50,000 in wholesale value. More than $1,000 cash was also found in the vehicle.

After a search of three residences in the 1400 block of Railroad Boulevard, additional evidence of drug manufacturing and sales, was discovered, including approximately $2,400 in cash.

The two involved suspects were lodged at the County Jail for the Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (substantial quantity). The driver was also cited for Driving While Suspended – Misdemeanor.

