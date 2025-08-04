Two men who were unlawfully residing in Washington state are facing federal charges after they were caught with more than 100 pounds of drugs in their vehicle.

The Men Were Unlawfully Residing in Washington State

Jesus Campos Roman is from Mexico, and Eduar David Freites-Mosquera is a Bolivian national. Both men were detained, and are facing multiple charges, after they were found in possession of illegal narcotics.

Oregon State Police Pulled the Pair Over on July 30th.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9:47 a.m., an Oregon State Trooper stopped a passenger vehicle on I-5 southbound near Albany for multiple traffic violations. With the assistance of an OSP drug detection K-9, approximately 112 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of cocaine, and 4.4 pounds of fentanyl were located within the vehicle.

Roman and Freites-Mosquera Were Ordered Detained Pending Court Preceedings

Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The case remains under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administrations and Oregon State Police.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A two milligram dose is enough to kill someone. The wide avaiability of fentanyl in Oregon has caused a steep increase in overdose deaths.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit Lines for Life.

