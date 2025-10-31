A 9-year old girl in Oregon was treated for minor injuries after she was attacked by a coyote in her backyard. The child was playing with her 3-year old sibling last Thursday evening when the coyote attacked.

As the Children Were Playing Hide and Seek, the Coyote Grabbed Hold of the Girl.

According to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), the coyote approached the children at about 6:15 pm. The animal grabbed the older child's foot. Fortunately, the girl was wearing socks, and managed to shake her foot loose from the sock, and away from the animal.

Also Read: WSP's Rescued Kitten Makes an Amazing Recovery

The Coyote Chased the Children as They Ran to the Front Porch of the Residence.

The father shouted loudly and scared the coyote away. The parents took the girl to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The child is receiving post-rabies exposure treatment.

ODFW Officials Encourage Parents to Monitor Their Children Playing Outside.

Residents in the Alameda neighborhood are strongly encouraged to monitor young children playing outside, especially toddlers, scare away coyotes (through yelling, airhorns, banging pots and pans, throwing objects) whenever possible, and immediately remove any attractants. Under no circumstances should people provide food to coyotes or other predators. It is illegal to feed coyotes under ORS 496.731 and research indicates that feeding by humans is frequently associated with attacks and aggressive behavior.

Get our free mobile app

Coyotes Are Found All Across Suburban, Urban, Rural, and Natural Landscapes of OR.

To avoid a coyote encounter, remove any food source outside that may attract any animal. Keep your pets safe, supervised, on a leash, or inside. Never approach a coyote.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world