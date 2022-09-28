One-Of-A-Kind Home on Columbia River Features Indoor Bowling Alley & Golf Simulator [SEE INSIDE]

One-Of-A-Kind Home on Columbia River Features Indoor Bowling Alley &#038; Golf Simulator [SEE INSIDE]

This massive 13,686 square foot home sits right on the edge of the mighty Columbia River and it is a sports fanatics dream. As the listing agent notes, “there is NOTHING like this on the market”.

This lustrous modern custom-built home is only six years old and is ready for someone who loves to entertain and party. It comes with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms which includes a huge master suite and stunning views of the river from nearly every room. Spend the day in our outdoors – on the river dock, around the massive pool, in the great room which has an automatic 39’ door opening, or invite friends over for a round of gold using the Trackman Golf Simulator. If you like to bowl, no problem, there’s a bowling alley built in!

Want to throw a Super Bowl party in 2023? The home has a media room with 7 TVs. Ping pong, cozy nights by the fireplace, a game of tennis, basketball, or pickleball. You’ll be sure to work up a sweat, no worries, just freshen up in the walk-in shower and wash those workout clothes in 1 of three laundry rooms. This home is truly incredible, so scroll down and take a tour for yourself.  It's currently listed by Jonathan Romano of Knipe Realty in Vancouver, Washington.

SEE INSIDE: Stunning Modern Columbia River Home in Washington

