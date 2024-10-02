Columbia Ability Alliance Invites Local Businesses to Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month

By championing accessibility and equity, we can ensure that everyone has the chance to contribute to a vibrant and resilient economy.

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, (NDEAM) Columbia Ability Alliance is inviting local businesses to promote inclusivity within the workplace. This year's theme is "Access to Good Jobs for All," to highlight the importance of inclusive employment practices and policies. The purpose is to ensure disabled workers have access to good jobs everywhere, every month of the year.

Columbia Ability Alliance Works With Businesses to Find Innovative Staffing Soutions

David Haldeman, Divisional Programs Manager at Columbia Ability Alliance, stated, “Hiring individuals with disabilities is not just about fulfilling a need; it’s about enriching our workplaces with diverse perspectives and talents. When we embrace inclusivity, we create a stronger community and a more dynamic workforce.”

Columbia Ability Alliance-Facebook

Columbia Ability Alliance, formerly Columbia Industries, has been around for more than six decades empowering people with disabilities to find meaningful, fulfilling jobs to achieve personal success. Thanks to the dedication of their staff, support from partners and donors, Columbia Ability Alliance is able to "continue to advocate for a more inclusive Tri-Cities, Washington."

Columbia Ability Alliance's Strategic Plan for the Future Includes 6 Pillars of Focus:

Columbiaabilityalliance.com

There are a number of ways you can support Columbia Ability Alliance...get involved.

• Make a donation

• Attend an event

• Volunteer

Columbia Ability Alliance provides many services. Explore all the opportunities here.

