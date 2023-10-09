DON’T MISS These October Astronomical Events in Washington & Oregon

It doesn’t seem like it’s been eleven years since we all donned protective eclipse glasses and watched day turn into night on May 20, 2012. That was quite a day...and night. If you live in parts of Oregon, you’re in for another astronomical treat this month.

When and where does the annular eclipse happen in the Pacific Northwest?

Beginning at 9:13 a.m. Pacific Time on October 14th (this Saturday) an annular eclipse will begin its journey on the coast of Oregon and streak through parts of the state and eventually trail out of the USA in Texas. This cool interactive map from greatamericaneclipse.com shows the path and cities in Oregon for the best viewing. Being that it occurs on a Saturday, you could make a weekend trip to the beaches of Florence and watch it start early in the morning with a cup of coffee!

Orionid Meteor Shower October 22, 2023

The Orionid Meteor shower kicks off just before dawn on Saturday, October 21, 2023, and will peak at around midnight early Sunday, October 22nd. During the peak hours, you can expect to see up to 20 meteors an hour – if it’s not cloudy. The experts at planetary.org recommend the late-night shift for the best experience - the darker the better - you might consider driving out into the country to get away from the city lights. Take a blanket with you, it will be a chilly fall night!

Why do they call it the Hunter's Moon?

Autumn is the time of year when large animals like deer and elk are most plump and healthy – making them ideal to hunt. This year Hunters Moon happens on October 28th and weather permitting, you’ll be able to enjoy it in its full glory. According to almanac.com the Hunter’s Moon has been a symbol for tribes and hunters to prepare for the long, dark, and frigid winter months by storing meat.

