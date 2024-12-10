NWS Issues Dense Fog Advisory for WA & OR: What You Need to Know

• Dense Fog Advisory in Effect Until Noon Tuesday

• Visibility at 1 Mile or Less With Areas of a Quarter Mile or Less

• Areas of Freezing Fog as Well

• For the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Tuesday at 12 noon for a large portion of Washington and Oregon. This includes the cities of Tollgate, Hermiston, Waitsburg, Ione, Athena, Walla Walla, Dayton, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Boardman, Pilot Rock, the Dalles, Pendleton, Arlington, and Meacham.

Low visibilty and areas of FREEZING FOG could make driving conditions HAZARDOUS. Be aware of sudden changes in visibility. Drive slowly and allow extra distance between you and other vehicles. Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

Freezing fog can cause black ice to form. Black ice is a thin, transarent layer of ice that forms on roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parkling lots. Black ice is next to invisible for drivers or people walking on it. Thus, there's a risk for slippage and loss of traction.

Extreme caution should be taken if travel is necessary. Freezing fog can cause black ice to form on roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and so particularly dangerous. Drive more slowly when you suspect icy conditions.

