Its 12 Amazing & Cheap Gifts Only from the Northwest

Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.

Johnny's Seasoning Salt

This is the product that started the idea for this story. I once went to the east coast and my friends were going to BBQ. I asked if they had any Johnny's and all I got were blank faces. They had no idea what I was talking about. Probably my favorite all-around go-to. Their website says "Our Northwest recipe features a unique blend of sea salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, and other gourmet spices designed to enhance the flavor of any meal. Makes every meal better in every way. Perfect for roasts, steaks, hamburgers, seafood, and chicken." If someone you love likes to BBQ at all, this is the perfect gift especially if they live on the east coast.

Cougar Gold Cheese

If you are from Washington State and you love cheese, you have tried Cougar Gold Cheese. Created in the 1930s, this cheese has won multiple awards including "a silver medal at the 2000 World Cheese Awards, a gold medal at the 2006 World Cheese Awards, and a blue ribbon from the American Cheese Society in 1993." Order some on their website here. Cheese lovers will love these crackers or not.

Breechers

If I talk about Cougar Gold, I have to talk about Breechers. They are the most famous cheese to come from the northwest. "Straight from the heart of Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and New York's Flatiron district" according to their website. I became addicted to their food eating Breecher's Mac & Cheese at Seahawks games. Did you know you can buy it at Costco? If you want to see what Breechers has to offer, check here on their website.

Fran's Caramels

"Fran introduced her celebrated Salted Caramel in 1998. A harmonious blend of delicious flavor delights the senses with rich smooth chocolate" They specialize in all chocolates and are one of the most famous in Seattle." On their website, they tell the story of how it all started. Fran took a trip to Paris and was inspired by "pure flavors and simple, yet exquisite ingredients. In 1982, she started her own business and is considered one of the "best chocolatiers in the nation."

Theo Chocolate

Theo Chocolate, created in 2005, is another northwest favorite. They started out when partners "Joe Whinney and Jeff Fairhall worked together to create the Theo Chocolate Company" according to their website. Theo Chocolate was the first to manufacture bulk organic cocoa and chocolate products for the US food industry believe it or not. Buy your Theo Chocolate gift on their website.

Starbucks

This company really needs no introduction and is one of the northwest brands you CAN get all over the world. I would feel strange if I didn't put it on the list. Someone you love will freak out if you get them a Starbucks gift card. Created in "1971 along the cobblestone streets of Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, offering fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world for our customers to take home.” Any Starbuck lover would love a gift card or for you to just take them for some of their favorite beverage for a gift. Find out more on their website.

Chucker Cherries

This has always been one of my family's favorites and I never knew they were from the northwest. "For three decades, family-owned Chukar Cherries has been transforming local sweet and tart cherries into award-winning chocolate cherries, no sugar added dried cherries, cherry gift baskets, and more. Our products taste great because of our commitment to freshness and the use of wholesome ingredients without preservatives. From naturally dried cherry nut mixes to Honey Pecans, our Northwest goodies are guaranteed to delight taste buds and deliver joy" according to their website. they have lots of options for great gifts on their website. Be careful because they are very addicting.

Anything Huckleberry

I actually go huckleberry picking with my family and we make jam every year. It is a lot of work if you ask me. Much simpler to just buy online although it is kind of expensive because picking huckleberries is a ton of work. There are way too many huckleberry products to list here. If your favorite person loves anything you can think of, I guarantee they have it in huckleberry also. Cake, pie, cookies, jelly, cheese, bread, flavored soaps, and more.

Moon Vally Organics

"The Moon Valley product line started with just 4 bar soaps, our Rejuvenating Rub, Lip Balm, and of course the ever-popular Lotion Bar. In 2000, Moon Valley Organics began selling in the Pike Place Market in the heart of Seattle. This development changed the success of the business as a whole and to this day, is one of our largest means of delivering organic body care to our beloved customers. Our medicinal salves weren’t introduced until 2005 with the help of Dr. Daniel Newman, MD, ND, and DOM." according to their website. Organic and healthy products are their specialty. If you have someone in your family that has sensitive skin, this is your place.

Hama Hama Oysters

Believe it or not, you can buy these fresh sweet oysters online, but it would be better to take them in person for the whole experience. This company is a "fifth-generation family-run shellfish farm on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Our beds are located at the mouth of one of the shortest, coldest, and least developed rivers in Washington State, and that purity is reflected in the clean, crisp flavor of the oysters downstream. We sell our oysters at our farm store and oyster saloon, at pop-ups throughout the Puget Sound and Portland regions, and direct to consumers and chefs across the nation." Find out more and make your order of these northwest favorites on their website here.

Aplets & Cotlets

In 2021 this company had announced they would have to close down but soon after found an investor and I am glad they did. Aplets & Cotlets has been a northwest staple for years. "Our Famous Apple-Walnut & Apricot-Walnut Candies from the Pacific Northwest! The blossom-fresh flavor of crisp Washington apples, the tangy goodness of ripe apricots (locally known as "cots"), and the nutty richness of crunchy English walnuts have made our namesake Aplets and Cotlets our top sellers since 1920! We still do most everything by hand, just like when we first began making our famous candies, so you can taste the nostalgia in every bite!" Find out more and make your order on their website.

Jack's All Natural Apple Chips

The northwest is famous for apples, and this next product is really good and cheap. "The Ultimate Apple Chip! GROWN RIGHT HERE in the Pacific Northwest. Made from premium Red Delicious Apples; these thick and crunchy chips will have you craving more." Jack's Chips contain no preservatives, sulfites, and no added sugar. Basically, they are just apples sliced into chips, but they are so good, trust me. Get your bag on their website here.