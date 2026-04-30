Due to repairs in progress, SR 20 North Cascades Highway will open later than usual this year.

Because of significant damage from winter storms and a rockslide, the road will be open on limited access on the east side up to milepost 156.8 at Porcupine Creek with a closure at the gate to the west.

It's Important to Note That There Is NO Firm Timeline for the Highway's Re-Opening

This partial opening allows people to access more of the corridor from the east while keeping the active work zone between mileposts 156 and 130 closed for safety.

A Series of Events Have Created Multiple Complex Repair Locations Across SR 20

https://wsdotblog.blogspot.com/2026/04/north-cascades-highway-2026-opening.html https://wsdotblog.blogspot.com/2026/04/north-cascades-highway-2026-opening.html loading...

WSDOT will begin emergency repairs to re-open the popular roadway as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Crews will be working seven days a week. Bikers, hikers, and campers are NOT allowed beyond the closure gates at mileposts 130 and 156.

Work will be split into two contracts, with the first focusing on slope stabilization and debris removal at the site of the rockslide near milepost 131. The second will focus on rebuilding embankment, restoring more than 1,000 feet of undermined and collapsed roadway and shoulder, stabilizing eroded slopes above the highway and repairing damaged drainage, guardrail and concrete barrier along a 6-mile section of SR 20 near the Easy Creek Trailhead (mileposts 142-148).

Read More: Can You Help Locate These Two Felony Fugitives?

The closed portion of the highway includes unstable slopes, damaged roadway, and areas where the ground beneath the pavement has washed away. It remains unsafe.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, visit WSDOT SR 20/North Cascades Highway Emergency Repairs.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton