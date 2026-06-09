Great News: North Cascades Highway Reopening on June 25th
It's unbelievable news regarding State Route 20 (North Cascades Highway)! There is a target reopening date.
The Popular Road Is Expected to Reopen on Thursday, June 25th
Due to an unusually long closure caused by storm damage and and a spring rockslide, SR 20 has seen its share of multiple roadway washouts and unstable slopes requiring stabilization. Crews are working 7 days a week, 24/7 to get the roadway repaired.
WSDOT Began Paving Damaged Sections and Will Continue When Weather Allows
Read More: Sheriff and Citizens Team Up to Save Fawn From Busy SR 240 Traffic
According to WSDOT, major repairs on the highway include clearing and repairing drainage, rebuilding 3 washed out embankments, and restoring roadbed for paving.
In a Typical Year, SR 20 Opens in April or May
This year marks one of the latest openings on record. Heavy rain storms hit the area, causing damages that washed out 3 locations of the road. The embankment needs to be rebuilt and repaired. Because of this, the roadway still remains off-limits to vehicles, bicycles, hikers, and campers.
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