Urgent Alert: Norovirus-Stomach Flu Cases Surge in Washington

Washington state is seeing spike in norovirus and stomach flu. The Benton Franklin Health District is reporting a rise in both counties.

Norovirus is extremely contagious, and can lead to outbreaks, specifically in schools and healthcare facilities. Restaurants are often targets. Anywhere people congregate is at risk for norovirus.

Stomach flu (gastroenteritus) is caused by a a variety of viruses. Norovirus is one of the leading agents.

Symptoms of Norovirus and Stomach Flu Include, and Are Not Limited to:

• Abdominal bloating or pain

• Body aches

• Fever and chills

• Headache

• Vomiting and nausea

• Watery diarrhea

Washington typically sees a seasonal spike in norovirus cases in the colder months, although, can happen year-round. Generally from late fall through winter, schools and healthcare institutions experience an increase.

How to Protect Yourself From Norovirus and Stomach Flu:

It's important to stay sanitary. Always wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds vigorosly with soap and warm/hot water:

• After using the toilet or changing diapers

• Before eating, preparing, or handling food

• Before giving yourself or someone else medicine

• After handling bedding or linens of someone who is ill

Norovirus can be dangerous to children under age 5 and people over age 65.

Seek Immediate Medical Care If You Experience th Following Symptoms:

• Bloody vomit or diarrhea

• High fever

• Can't keep liquids down

• Severe abdominal pain

• Vomiting or diarrhea for more than two days

