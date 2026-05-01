What’s the Fine for Illegally Passing in a NO Passing Zone?
How much will it cost? Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to break a law? I have. And trust me, when I tell you it's not worth it. Even, if no one is looking, DON'T do it.
What Is the Fine for Illegally Passing in a NO Passing Zone?
NO Passing Zones Are to Prevent Head-On Collisions and Serious Accidents
No passing zones are designated road segments where overtaking another vehicle is hazardous and illegal.
A No-Passing Zone Indicates a Stretch of Road That Is NOT Safe to Pass Others
They are strategically placed in areas with limited visibility, such as hills, curves, high-risk locations, (intersections, school zones), and high-traffic or construction zones.
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If there is a solid yellow line on YOUR side of the centerline, you cannot pass.
If a broken yellow line is on your side, you may pass, but NOT if the solid line is on YOUR side.
A DOUBLE solid yellow means passing is prohibited in BOTH directions.
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