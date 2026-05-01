How much will it cost? Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to break a law? I have. And trust me, when I tell you it's not worth it. Even, if no one is looking, DON'T do it.

What Is the Fine for Illegally Passing in a NO Passing Zone?

NO Passing Zones Are to Prevent Head-On Collisions and Serious Accidents

No passing zones are designated road segments where overtaking another vehicle is hazardous and illegal.

A No-Passing Zone Indicates a Stretch of Road That Is NOT Safe to Pass Others

They are strategically placed in areas with limited visibility, such as hills, curves, high-risk locations, (intersections, school zones), and high-traffic or construction zones.

Read More: Wednesday in West Richland Food Truck & Market Nights Happening Soon

If there is a solid yellow line on YOUR side of the centerline, you cannot pass.

If a broken yellow line is on your side, you may pass, but NOT if the solid line is on YOUR side.

A DOUBLE solid yellow means passing is prohibited in BOTH directions.

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LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli