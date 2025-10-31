Great news for those of us into everything Fall has to offer. When it comes to the beauty of Fall colors, as in leaves, we're happy to let you know there's still time! Spokane is calling.

The Open Season at Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden has Been Extended.

Due to favorable weather the open season has been extended by two weeks. This is awesome news! Folks who love Fall beauty can look forward to exploring all that Manito Park in Spokane has to offer.

Fall is my favorite season. The leaves changing color is spectacular. I love everything about it, except for raking those leaves. But no can argue about Fall's beauty.

If you're like me, and NEVER been to Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden in Manito Park, what's stopping you?

Here Are Some Things to Note About Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden:

• The garden is open from April through October. There is no cost to visit. It's FREE.

• Hours are 10 am till 6 pm.

• Fall is the BEST time to visit for the vibrant foilage.

Key Features to See During Your Visit

• The Koi Pond and Waterfall is serenity in full bloom. Enjoy the koi fish and a flowing waterfall.

• Pagoda and Lantern: These were gifts from Spokane's sister city, Nishinomiya, Japan.

• The Arch Bridge crosses part of the pond, a definite Japanese garden photo opportunity.

• Enjoy the Zen Garden and diverse flora, as you walk along the pathways.

The Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden is located on the far west side of Manito Park, at 2025 S Bernard Street.

