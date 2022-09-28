NFL Owner Lets Slip When Seattle Seahawks Are Likely Sold

Currently the Seattle Seahawks are not for sale, but we all know anything is for sale for the right price. Yesterday an NFL owner let slip when he is sure the Seahawks will sell to a new owner and why. Below is what he said, brace yourself Seahawks fans.

WHEN WILL THE SEAHAWKS SELL? In an interview with Bloomberg on the "Business Sports Show" the general manager for the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said he thinks the Seahawks will sell after May of 2024. The main reason for this thought is NFL owners would have to pay Washington State 10% of the sale if sold before then. That is because of a law that was passed in 1997 to fund the stadium includes the stipulation. He also talked about the amount of money he thinks the Seahawks will sell for, and that number is surprising.

HOW MUCH WILL THE SEAHAWKS SELL FOR? In the interview, Jim Irsay said he thought over 4 billion paid for the Broncos recently was a steal. He thinks most NFL teams are worth at least 8 billion and the value keeps rising. The problem is that it is hard to find interested buyers with that kind of capitol to invest. NFL rumors say that "76ers co-owner Josh Harris was ready to bid $5 billion" for the Seahawks if they are available.

