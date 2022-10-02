New Seattle Kraken Mascot Is Not What You Think

The Seattle Kraken hockey team finally revealed their new mascot for the start of their second season at home, and it is not what you think it would be. It has got to be a Kraken right? No, it is not what you think!

The new mascot is called Buoy and is a troll inspired by the Fremont Troll that has so famously existed in Seattle for years. Buoy is 6 feet tall, furry, and has an anchor hoop earring.

Buoy was kept secret before being repelled from the ceiling of Climate Pledge Arena before the Krakens first home game this Saturday night (October 1st).

The search was kept secret before the reveal. Only 50 people in the world had seen Buoy before this Saturday night according to reports. There were hundreds of entries for ideas. The winning idea is Buoy "is the nephew of the Fremont Troll, the iconic Seattle sculpture that inspired his creation. The name was chosen because the Kraken kept coming back to how it sounded for a mascot" according to ESPN.

What do you think about the new mascot? I was personally surprised that it wasn't a Kraken or something squid related but I understand why. I do think they will sell a lot of dolls and merchandise of Buoy at games. I can hear the cash registers now.

