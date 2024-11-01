The Unexpected Exodus: Where Most New Washingtonians Are Moving From

I moved to Washington State in 2014 from California. After being unemployed for almost a year, I accepted a job in Tri-Cities. After living in several states, I can honestly say, in my opinion, "Washington is the BEST!" Apparently, I'm NOT the only one.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2023 state to state migration esimates, showing the Evergreen state is a popular choice for other residents of west coast states.

Approximately 212,616 people moved to Washington from other states.

California led the way, with approximately 40,858 people from the Golden State moving two states north in 2023. More Californians moved to Washington than all but three states – Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

The 2nd highest total of new residents to Washington moved from Oregon.

29,960 Oregonians moved to north to Washington. Likewise, about 22,000 Washingtonians moved south into Oregon.

Texas saw the 3rd highest total of residents moving north to Washington.

13,788 Texans relocated, followed by 10,675 Arizonians. Idaho comes in at #5, with 7,513 people moving to the west.

Where are Washingtonians relocating?

215,277 residents of Washington left to other states. The same 5 states people are moving from are the same Washingtonians are leaving for. California leads the way, with 32,218, followed by Oregon, at 22,169, and 20,423 Washingtonians moved to Texas. Idaho and Arizonia round out the top 5 with 14,655 and 12,844 new residents leaving Washington.

People relocate all the time out of necessity, or for a better living situation. I moved to Minnesota in 2019 for a better job. After 5 months, the best job for me, became available back in Washington. I am grateful. 💖

