This sounds like it's right out of a science fiction movie. I know, it's a bit over the top but the wierd part is, it's very possible.

I found this information on Facebook, so take it with a grain of salt, but if there is as much truth in it as it sounds, it very well could be the next planet that humans seek to inhabit.

Heaven knows we have all but ruined the planet we are currently on.

K2-18b is a planet more than twice the size of Earth…(Almost like the creator said, " We need to make it bigger this time because they populate fast!")

Maybe this planet was made just for us!

This planet is surrounded by endless oceans just like Earth. Scientists think this planet could very possibly be habitable.



This is K2-18b, a distant exoplanet that has sparked the imagination of scientists and dreamers alike. Located about 120 light-years away in the constellation Leo, it sits in the “habitable zone” of its star — the perfect distance where liquid water could exist.



What’s even more fascinating?



Recent studies suggest K2-18b might be a Hycean planet — a world with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and deep global oceans. That means conditions could be right for alien life, at least microbial according to the author of the Facebook post.



With space travel becoming something more frequent by more than just astronauts and rich people taking excursions frequently, it's not too far-fetched to think that someday we all may be relocating to another Earth type planet.

But wait...I wonder if there are other beings on it now? What would that mean for us? That's a whole other story and possiblitlity.

It's interesting to consider, don't you think? Imagine generations from now telling the story to their kids about their kids once living on another planet called 'Earth'. And if at very least, wouldn't all this make a really good movie? Check out the picture below from A Solo Traveler who shared it in a facebook post.

