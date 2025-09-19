Make an Impact in Your Community This Public Lands Day
National Public Lands Day is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. This year, September 27th, volunteers are needed to improve natural spaces in Washington and Oregon. National Public Lands Day has helped volunteers restore the nation's public lands since 1994.
These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education, and other activities. Public lands include national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as state, county, and city parks that are managed by federal, state, and local governments.
The Bureau of Land Management Is Asking for Your Help With the Following Projects:
• restoring hiking trails
• pulling weeds at pollinator gardens
• picking up trash on the beach
• enhancing natural habitats
Last year, the Bureau of Land Management Held 132 Events Across the Country.
More than 9,000 volunteers participated, contributing over 54,000 hours of service worth over $1.6 million towards improvement of their favorite places.
“National Public Lands Day is one of our most important events,” said Morgan Rubanow, BLM Oregon/Washington volunteer program specialist. “Each year, volunteers leave these natural spaces healthier and more beautiful, all while getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors.”
Read More: Prepare Now: La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington
For all National Public Lands Day events, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides tools, safety gear, and materials needed for beautifying YOUR favorite public lands. According to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF):
National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, held each year on the fourth Saturday in September. It's also a “Fee-Free Day”, when entrance fees are waived at national parks and many other public lands across the country.
For more information, and a complete list of NPLD events, go here.
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn
LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker