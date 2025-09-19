National Public Lands Day is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. This year, September 27th, volunteers are needed to improve natural spaces in Washington and Oregon. National Public Lands Day has helped volunteers restore the nation's public lands since 1994.

These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education, and other activities. Public lands include national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as state, county, and city parks that are managed by federal, state, and local governments.

The Bureau of Land Management Is Asking for Your Help With the Following Projects:

• restoring hiking trails

• pulling weeds at pollinator gardens

• picking up trash on the beach

• enhancing natural habitats

Last year, the Bureau of Land Management Held 132 Events Across the Country.

More than 9,000 volunteers participated, contributing over 54,000 hours of service worth over $1.6 million towards improvement of their favorite places.

april-vasquez-dcdrD8J-puI-unsplash april-vasquez-dcdrD8J-puI-unsplash loading...

“National Public Lands Day is one of our most important events,” said Morgan Rubanow, BLM Oregon/Washington volunteer program specialist. “Each year, volunteers leave these natural spaces healthier and more beautiful, all while getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors.”

Read More: Prepare Now: La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington

For all National Public Lands Day events, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides tools, safety gear, and materials needed for beautifying YOUR favorite public lands. According to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF):

National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, held each year on the fourth Saturday in September. It's also a “Fee-Free Day”, when entrance fees are waived at national parks and many other public lands across the country.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, and a complete list of NPLD events, go here.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn