Celebrate National Public Lands Day With FREE Admission to Everyone
In honor of National Public Lands Day, all national parks that charge an entrance fee will offer FREE admission to everyone. National Public Lands Day is on Saturday, September 28th. The theme for NPLD 2024 is “Together for Tomorrow.”
• Since 1994, the annual event is on the 4th Saturday of September
• It's the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort
• In 2023, over 130 national parks hosted events with 7,600 volunteers donating 41,500 service hours
Hundreds of thousands of volunteers help restore and preserve public lands of all types. From the iconic national parks and rivers to urban green spaces, every need is addressed. National Public Lands Day is for all lovers of the environment. It's an opportunity to show your appreciation for these special, unique places.
There Are Many Ways to Get Involved With Public Lands Day
• Visit a national park for free.
• Take part in a volunteer work project. Certain in-park projects may provide a fee-free day coupon to be used on a future date. Check out all volunteer events at national parks by using Volunteer.gov, keyword search National Public Lands Day.
• Have fun and enjoy the health benefits of being outdoors.
• Learn how you can protect public lands and Leave No Trace when you visit.
• Share your favorite outdoor activity on social media channels with the hashtag #NPLD and #NPSVolunteer.
The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) coordinates the event with the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, and other federal agencies, state and local parks, and non-profits.
You can find hundreds of already-planned volunteer events in most states by searching the official NPLD Map.
