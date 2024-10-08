Save The Date: National Drug Take Back Day is October 26th
Richland Police want you to Save the Date: Saturday, October 26th has been announced as DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Read More: New 'Vital' App to Support Cancer Survivors in Washington
From 10 am to 2 pm, the Richland Police Department will be hosting a takeback event at the Police station at 871 George Washington Way.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• The number of opioid-related deaths has been rising continuously since 1999.
• Three distinct waves of increases are related to different types of opioids throughout the last 25 years.
• Increasing communities' support, capacity, and education may help turn the tide and prevent overdose deaths.
You're encouraged to remove unneeded medications from your home to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting. Too often, unused prescribed drugs get into the wrong hands.
DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.
Find a participating collection site here. Sites are added daily up to the event, so keep checking for a location near you.
During DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, thousands of people from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.
Broadmoor Park, Pasco (Formerly Bradmoor Outlet Mall)
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Broadmoor Park, Pasco (Formerly Bradmoor Outlet Mall)
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
School Mascots of Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton