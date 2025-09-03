National Preparedness Month is held every September, and is sponsored by the Federal Emergencey Management Agency (FEMA). The month is a great time to prepare for anything and everything when it comes to the safety of everyone in your household.

Preparedness Starts at Home Is the Theme for 2025

According to ready.gov, there are four key actions you must take to prepare for any disaster. The actions include the following:

Know your risk

Anticipate what can happen at any time where you and your family reside. This can help you figure out what needs to be accomplished to stay safe in your home. Explore various disasters and emergencies at ready.gov.

Have a family enmergency plan in place

Making a plan early reduces stress, saves time, and money. Follow these four easy steps to create a Family Emergency Plan quickly.

Make sure you have an emergency supply kit

Have enough food, water, and medicine to help you stay safe until help arrives.

Have a go-bag ready at all times with all your necessary essentials. In case of an evacuation situation, you'll be ready to go right away.

Get involved with your community to prepare for emergencies

Be prepared for emergencies, as responders may not always be available nearby. Take a first aid class, so YOU respond appropriately.

Join a Community Emergency Response Team program and get trained on basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

Washington Emergency Management recommends being 2 weeks ready.

