Craving Italian Cuisine? Discover the Best in Richland

If you're looking for a fantastic place to enjoy great Italian food, we've got just the place for you.

I happened by a Richland Residents Facebook post where people were commenting on Napoli's Italian Restaurant. I hadn't been, and made a mental note of it. Of course I checked out the reviews, on Facebook, and Google, and they were great.

My wife and I decided to eat at Napoli's after reading the reviews and we were pleasantly surprised! The garlic bread is amazing, the calamari was cooked to absolute perfection, in fact the best calamari I've ever had, and our chicken dinners we shared with each other were both very good! The chicken Murphy was incredibly good! The service was very good as well! Very hard working people who you can tell care about the food and experience they are providing! Will definitely be coming back! ~ Matthew

So, my husband, Jeff and I went to lunch last Thursday. We were starving!

We arrived at Napoli's Italian Restaurant, at 3280 George Washington Way in Richland. Just a FYI, We live in town, and have NEVER been further out on George Washington Way, than Hanford High School. Napoli's is quite a distance out there.

We were pleasantly surprised to see there was a bar, and two tvs.

The menu was fantastic. From appetizers, side dishes, salad, and soups, to pasta, chicken, steak, hot subs, seafood, eggplant, and more. Jeff and I had a hard time deciding what to get. He decided on the Philadelphia cheese steak hot sub, and I ordered spaghetti with meat sauce.

Before our entrees arrived, we were served an order of garlic rolls.

They came with oil and garlic for dipping. The rolls were hot and sooooo delicious! Both of us devoured them, and our dishes arrived soon after. The portions were generous.

Our server, Vale was very informative. Napoli's is open Monday-Friday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm. They're closed on Sunday.

One more thing, get a dessert. The Tiramisu was AMAZING!

