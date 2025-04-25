No one wants to wear a swimsuit in a hot tub! Especially in the privacy of your own property!

But, sadly, you could actually receive a citation or even be arrested if the police deem it as an indecent exposure situation. In other words, if anyone SEES You!

In Oregon, the law is a bit different. And in my opinion, more reasonable.

Which means if you're 'naked hot tubbing', you'd better make sure you have very good privacy fences or bushes or something!

Look for good privacy fencing or shrubbery

I don't have a hot tub but I was visiting a long time friend in Utah not long ago. After a cold mountainous hike, we jumped In the very secluded screened in gazebo hot tub on her property, to relax and enjoy the night air and the stars and the hot water.

While we sat there visiting under the clear, cold night skies, we heard the growling begin.

She has two dogs, and my two were there as well. As we sat pointing at what looked like a possible UFO, the dogs began to quarrel, and it started to sound like an all-out dog fight!

Both of us, without thinking, jumped out of the hot tub, threw open the door on the Gazebo, and ran out screaming at the dogs (at the top of our lungs) to stop fighting!

I'm pretty sure two older ladies running around naked and screaming would be nothing short of hilarious!

But, none the less, even though her property sits on 8 acres, we were visible from the road. So much so that when the screaming and snarling of dogs began, her neighbor became concerned and he happened to be slowly driving down the road at the time.

He's a police officer and quickly shone his spotlight on us both! Of course,at this point, all we could do is imagine how crazy this looked (and sounded) and we couldn't stop laughing as we quickly hunted for our hanging robes!

I'm just happy we weren't arrested! I don't want an indecent exposure charge! Yikes!

I grew up in a community in the Santa Cruz Mountains in California. It was the era of Hippies and free love etc.

No one batted an eye at skinny dipping, it was just no big deal. Boy, have times changed!

I'm not body "phobic"; to me, nakedness has everything to do with the 'Intention' behind it.

So this type of Washington law seems silly. But who knows perhaps people are capable of sinister things while trying to portray innocent activities. So there ya go!

On that note: Keep your nakedness completely private! Or keep your clothes on!

