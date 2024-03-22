Mystery Artist Covers Pasco Bike Path with Miles of Inspiring Messages – Whoever You Are, Thank You!

I spend time in Wade Park in Pasco nearly daily– jogging, walking, or riding my bike. It’s a beautiful park and typically quiet on most days.

In recent years, the park has been plagued with vandalism, garbage, and graffiti, and as I began my jog early this morning, I noticed what appeared to be spray paint on the bike path in the distance. My first thought wasn’t pleasant - as I was expecting to see a gang symbol or profanity, which has often been the case. Instead, I was surprised with a positive message - written with sidewalk chalk.

TSM Wade Park Path, Pasco, Washington loading...

As I continued along the path, I ran into another positive message, and then another, and another. I was so intrigued and inspired that my normal three-mile run turned into five miles. The messages kept appearing about every one hundred yards or so.

It made me wonder who was behind this awesome project. Was it for a particular person or messages for a fun run, or was it just someone spreading positivity in the community?

The reason doesn’t matter because the time and thought that went into this medley of hope impacted me so greatly, that I completely forgot about the stress of outside things that have been weighing on me recently, "Relax and enjoy the gift of a new day", I thought, and kept on running.

I want to say, thank you! Thank you to whoever is responsible for the messages and for inspiring me and the hundreds of others who will see these notes in the coming days.

They even invite you to pick up some chalk and write an inspiring message of your own!

TSM - Wade Park, Pasco, Washington TSM - Wade Park, Pasco, Washington loading...

If you want to see the messages or leave one for others (before it rains), Wade Park is accessible off Sylvester Street in Pasco at Road 52 or Road 39. Keep scrolling and stroll through some of the messages I discovered below.

TSM TSM - Wadke Park, Pasco, Washington loading...

