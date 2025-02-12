Miracle Rescue: Mule Pulled From Deep Mud in Washington

A team of veterinarians and rescuers saved a mule that was stuck in deep mud in a  western Washington field. The mule was unable to get out of a knee-deep mud hole.

As the Washington State animal Response Team arrived to assess the situation, they found a muddy pasture, including thick mud and clay. There were multple sinkholes on the property.

The Rescures Divided Into Teams to Get the Mission Accomplished.

Strips of plywood were used to provide a walking platform for the workers. Helmets were offered to the teams.

One team set up a haul system on one side of the mule with a tractor as an anchor. Another team created a stable platform on sturdy ground for crews to work on, while a third team was tasked with creating a strategy to extract the mule from the thick mud and clay.

To Be Successful, the Thick Clay Mud Had to Be Turned Into a Waterier Consistency.

Once the mud was to a workable consistencey, crews were able to guide rescue straps under the mule's abdomen. They used more warm water to break the suction around the mule's legs, and managed to pull the mule out sideways.

Once the Mule Was Free, It Made Several Unsuccessful Attempts to Stand.

The mule was sedated, placed on a rescue glide, and transferred to an area away from the muddy field. Eventually, the mule was able to stand, and ate and drank. Once steady on its feet, the mule was placed into a stall nearby.

