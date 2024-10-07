Mt Adams Awakening? Exploring the Recent Surge in WA Earthquakes

Monitoring has increased at Washington's Mount Adams. The dormant volcano is one of the sleepiest in the Cascade Range. However, Mt. Adams has seen a record six earthquakes since September with magnitudes between point-nine and two-point-zero. This is the most activity in a single month since monitoring was started in 1982. Normally the mountain has a reported earthquake every two to three years. It was just a few days ago, we read about a powerful quake in northern Washington.

Mount Adams is Washington State's Largest Active Volcano

The 12,281-foot volcano is located in south central Washington, about 70 miles north of Portland. The second-highest mountain in Washington (after Mount Rainier), is named for President John Adams. It's one of the sleepiest, least observed volcanoes in the Cascade Range. Scientists will be installing extra temporary sensors. The new monitoring stations will help researchers get a better picture of what's happening under the volcano. Right now, there's just one monitor within six-and-a-half-miles of the volcano. With more monitoring stations, researchers can measure accurate depths of any future quakes.

While Mount Adams is Considered a High Risk Volcano, There's NO Cause for Concern

Scientists say the increase in earthquake activity is no cause for alarm, right now. The last eruption was between 3,800 and 7,600 years ago. Because of its size and distance from major cities, Mount Adams is also referred to as "The Forgotten Giant of Washington." I don't know about you but all this earthquake activity is making me nervous. I just read aout a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Ontario, CA over the weekend. I'm grateful to be residing in Washington, today.

