If you're riding a motorcycle a Washington state, or plan to any time soon, you need to know the laws for your safety.

Helmet and Eye Protection Are Mandatory

Wearing helmet is mandatory. It must be U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved. Novelty helmets are NOT legal for street riding. Your helmet must fit properly and securely fastened.

Always Wear Eye Protection, Gloves, Sturdy Footwear and Pants

If your motorcycle doesn't have a windshield, you MUST wear eye protection - such as goggles, safety glasses, or a face shield. If you do have a windshield that protects your eyes, separate eye protection is not required.

Why Wearing Proper Safety Gear Matters

Head injuries are THE leading cause of death in motorcycle crashes. Helmets reduce severity and fatality risk. Eye protection helps prevent loss of control from insects and impact injuries.

Always Be Visible and Predictable

• Defensive riding is safe. Use headlights day and night. Many crashes happed due to other drivers not seeing the motorcycle until it's too late.

• Avoid riding in other motorists' blind spots.

• Always signal your intentions early. Avoid sudden lane changes.

As we head into warmer weather, motorists should anticipate more motorcycles and bicycles on the roads.

