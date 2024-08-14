Just Revealed: the Most Popular Cocktails in Washington & Oregon

I can't recall the last time I went out for a cocktail. Does anyone do happy hour anymore?

According to Forbes.com, Aperol Spritz is THE most popular cocktail in Washington.

Honestly, I've NEVER had an Aperol Spritz. After googling, I found out the cocktail is 3 parts Prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, 1 part soda water. It's best served with ice, in a wine glass. Add a slice of orange to garnish the glass and you're good. Washington's other favorite cocktail is the Negroni, another 3-ingredient drink. A classic Negroni is the original 1:1:1 cocktail (equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari). FYI-Aperol Spritz is also the #1 cocktail in Oregon.

With football season arriving, people will be doing more entertaining or even going out more to catch a game, and an adult beverage. Did you know Washington is home to 951 bars? And, according to Vine Pair, Oregon has 858 bars.

Do you have a favorite cocktail? In my younger days, I would often order the popular screwdriver. It's a basic cocktail of vodka mixed with orange juice. My husband came home with a case of Coors Light the other day. Yes, a refreshing ice cold beer is nice, once in a while. I remember the days when beer was my adult beverage of choice. Naturally, those were my Minnesota and Wisconsin days...MANY years ago. Feel free to scroll on for some Tri-Cities-infused cocktails. Let me know if you try one!

