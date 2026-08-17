I always wonder why criminals attempt to run from Police officers. Specifically, K9 officers, they can run much faster than. On Sunday, a man in Moses Lake attempted to run from Police, and K9 Rex got the man.

Man Gets Bit by K9 Rex After Threats Made With Sword

According to Moses Lake Police, on Sunday evening, officers were sent out to Lauzier Park after receiving reports of a man threatening another man with a sword.

Prior to officers arriving, Jose Acala, 34, of Moses Lake, got in his car and spun donuts around the parking lot of the ballfields before fleeing.

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Upon arrival, Police found the suspect on Bruce Street. As Acala resisted arrest, he assaulted one of the arresting officers during the altercation.

That's When K9 Rex Sprang Into Action

With the help of the K9, officers were able to subdue the man and take him into custody. The suspect was taken to Samaritan for treatment of his injuries, and then booked into the Grant County Jail. Charges include:

• Assault - First degree

• Felony Harassment (threats to kill)

• Assault - Third degree

• Reckless driving

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