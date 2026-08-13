Moses Lake Police hit the jackpot when it comes to illegal activity and evidence. After a search warrant was served, weapons and drugs discovered in a Moses Lake man's home.

MLPD Street Crimes Unit Also Uncovered an Unbelievable Stash of Cash

With assistance from the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team, the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit arrested 36-year old Donte Scott.

Scott Has Been Arrested on Multiple Occasions Recently

After investigation, it was learned that Scott attempted to purchase a firearm , despite being ineligible to possess any firearms. Well, Scott was found in possession of a shotgun.

A Search of Scott's Residence Turned Up So Much More

During a search of Scott's Hill Street residence, detectives found:

• Four firearms

• Four ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

• Assorted marijuana products

• Packaging material and scales

• Cash...Lots of cash

Read More: 9-1-1 Callers Help Richland Police Catch Felon With Handgun

Scott was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

If convicted of the charges, the Moses Lake man faces up to ten years or more in prison.

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