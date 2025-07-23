A Moses Lake man was sentenced to prison for shooting at sheriff's Deputies in 2022.

After pleading guilty in Grant County Superior Court, Gwinn accepted a plea deal for a lesser sentence. Robert Gwinn was sentenced to 37.5 years behind bars.

Moses Lake Shooter Sentenced to 37.5 Years in Prison

Gwinn pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a firearm resulting in 366 months in prison, and one count of second-degree assault for 84 months in prison. Gwinn's sentence also includes 48 months due to a deadly weapon charging enhancement. After Gwinn is released from prison, he'll be on probation for 36 months.

The Shooting Occurred on July 10th, 2022 in Moses Lake

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 1 pm on Stratford Road Northeast near Road 7-Northeast.

Sheriff’s Deputies Tyson Voss and Nic Dirks had responded to assist bail bondsmen in the arrest of Gwinn, who was seen driving a car south on Stratford Road Northeast. Gwinn pulled into a driveway where Voss had slowed down to make contact. Gwinn opened fire on Voss, who returned fire while still inside his patrol car.

Gwinn was located and taken into custody a short time later after the Moses Lake Police Department used a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle he was driving.

Gwinn was struck once in the shoulder. He was treated before going to jail. No deputies were injured in the incident.

