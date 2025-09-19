Man Arrested as Police Intercept Drug Shipment in Moses Lake

Moses Lake Police made quite a drug bust in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 18th.

A Tacoma Man is Now Behind Bars After Police Intercepted a Major Drug Shipment.

Moses Lake Police detectives worked in conjunction to trip up the delivery passing through town.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the Tactical Response Team (TRT) teamed with the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit in a planned vehicle takedown at the WinCo parking lot at 3 am. Police say it was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing preliminary information is detectives recovered over a ½ pound of methamphetamine, and ¼ pound of Fentanyl powder, a gun, and cash.

A 42-Year Old Tacoma Man Was Arrested in the Sting Operation.

Joel Eveline was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Grant County Jail. He's facing multiple narcotics and firearms charges.

