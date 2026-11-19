A Moses Lake man was sentenced to 10-years in prison for dealing drugs.

25-year old Robert Reasonable learned his fate on Wednesday, November 18 after he was convicted of Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit Investigation

Police received information that Reasonable was selling methamphetamine to the community. On March 5, 2026, investigators with the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit arranged to make a purchase for $800 at a known drug house on West Gary Street. Instead of selling the meth to investigators, Reasonable and an accomplice, Julian Cardenas robbed them at gun point, threatening to "pop" them if they didn't leave the area.

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Cardenas and Reasonable Then Returned to the Residence

Moses Lake Police showed up at the home with a search warrant. Officers found drugs and firearms in the home. 8 ounces of pure methamphetamine was found in a backpack belonging to Reasonable. According to First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano:

“This case is a prime example of why drug trafficking should not be considered a ‘non-violent’ crime. As the Courts and common sense have long dictated, guns and drugs go hand in hand as does the potential for individuals to use those guns to victimize others for their own personal gain.���

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Moses Lake Police Department Police Chief Dave Sands Agrees

“Our Street Crimes Unit consistently utilizes our limited resources to prioritize the protection of our community. This case is no different. I continue to be appreciative of the valuable partnership we have formed with our federal partners as it benefits our community as a whole”.

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