Moses Lake Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust
A Moses Lake man was taken into custody and arrested after Detectives with the Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit served multiple Federal search warrants.
On Sunday, the Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit served the warrants after investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives focused on resident Greg Wilson.
The suspect was under surveillance for methamphetamine sales, fentanyl sales, possession of unlawful firearms. According to the Moses Lake Police Department:
During warrant service, Detectives recovered approximately 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.5 ounces of fentanyl powder, and 1,533 fentanyl pills.
Wilson Was Booked Into the Spokane County Jail on Federal Drug Charges.
Wilson is also facing charges for unlawful firearms possession in 2023. He's being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals