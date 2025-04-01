Moses Lake Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust

A Moses Lake man was taken into custody and arrested after Detectives with the Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit served multiple Federal search warrants.

On Sunday, the Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit served the warrants after investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives focused on resident Greg Wilson.

The suspect was under surveillance for methamphetamine sales, fentanyl sales, possession of unlawful firearms. According to the Moses Lake Police Department:

During warrant service, Detectives recovered approximately 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.5 ounces of fentanyl powder, and 1,533 fentanyl pills.

Get our free mobile app

Wilson Was Booked Into the Spokane County Jail on Federal Drug Charges.

Wilson is also facing charges for unlawful firearms possession in 2023. He's being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton