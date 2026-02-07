Well, the above photo certainly is a shocker! What in the world caused this unbelievable scene in Moses Lake? And, is everyone ok?

Yes...Everyone is fine. There Were No Injuries in the Vehicle Crash in Moses Lake.

It happened on Friday, February 6th, at about 9:30 am. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle, a retaining wall, and a residence in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the 17-year old driver experienced a medical emergency causing the young driver to veer off the roadway.

The Young Male Driver Declined Medical Attention

People are asking all kinds of question, since the Facebook post reads:

"a 17-year-old male experienced a medical emergency and veered off the roadway..."

Personally, I'm happy that the young man is ok. I do wonder, though how the vehicle ended up the position it did. It appears that the trailer was just missed.

What Sort of "Medical Emergency" Doesn't Require "Medical Assistance?"

Believe it or not, the driver may have suffered a muscle cramp or spasm that may have caused the loss of control. Personally, I've had charley horses in my calf and foot, that required me to get out of bed to stop the short, sharp pain. Later, I found out, that the charley horse was really a symptom of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). I am grateful a charley horse never occurred while I was driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

