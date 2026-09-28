Three people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake last Wednesday.

Multiple Reports of Shots Fired Were Reported

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, officers responded to the area of Buell Drive after receiving several reports of a drive-by shooting. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

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19-year-old Talan Joseph Goggles Obendorf of Grand Coulee and two juveniles, aged 16 and 14 were arrested for assault.

Police recovered two fire arms, including one believed to be used in the shooting. Two vehicles were also impounded.

As the investigation continues, police say additional charges may be filed.

Drive-by Shooting Is a Class B felony. According to RCW9A.36.045:

A person is guilty of drive-by shooting when he or she recklessly discharges a firearm as defined in RCW 9.41.010 in a manner which creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person and the discharge is either from a motor vehicle or from the immediate area of a motor vehicle that was used to transport the shooter or the firearm, or both, to the scene of the discharge.

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A drive-by shooting convction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.