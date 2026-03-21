Moses Lake Police were called out Friday afternoon for a report of a domestic assault in progress.

The Altercation Was Between Family Members

Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Husky Drive at about 12 noon. Upon arrival, officers found that the suspect assaulted his brother before barricading himself inside the home. Police then established a perimeter around the residence and opened communication with the suspect.

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The Suspect Was Eventually Taken Into Custody

After approximately two hours, the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team (TRT) was requested to assist. TRT officers successfully located the suspect inside the residence and took him into custody without further incident.

According to Moses Lake Police, 24-year old Andrew Goodge will be charged with assault. It was learned the suspect also had an outstanding warrant for a previous Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Assault in the 4th Degree, RCW 9A.36.041 Is a Gross Misdemeanor in Washington

If the victim is a family or household member, it's classified as a DV offense, which could lead to stricter penalties. Assault 4th Degree is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Mandatory Arrest and Detainment Is Required

Under Washington law, if an officer believes that an assault led to any kind of injury, the officer is required to make an arrest. Once the suspect is in custody, he or she must remain in custody without bail until an appearance is made before a judge or magistrate.

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