Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Moses Lake man over the weekend for punching a woman.

On Sunday, Nicolas Brice Was Arrested for Assault and Resisting Arrest

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office,

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Nicolas Brice of Moses Lake after he was witnessed punching a woman in the face four times near Kathy Drive NE and Broad Street NE, unincorporated Moses Lake. Brice and the woman know each other.

Deputies Had K-9 Mallie Brough in to Assist

The suspect reportedly would NOT comply with orders to surrender. Instead, Brice decided to be confrontational in the situation. This only escalated, and eventually K-9 Mallie was able to take Brice under control.

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Officers Found the Suspect Had Weapons on Him

Deputies found two BB pistols hidden in Brice’s waistband. Both of the pistols had the fluorescent orange safety markings removed.

The suspect was treated at Samaritan Healthcare for K-9 bites. He was taken to the Grant County Jail. Nicolas Brice is charged with:

• Fourth Degree Assault Domestic Violence

• Resisting arrest

• Obstructing law enforcement

In Washington State, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) is usually charged as a misdemeanor. The punishment may include:

• Up to 364 days in jail

• Up to $5,000 in fines

• Or both

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