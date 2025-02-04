Urgent: Vancouver Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Teen
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to locate a boy who ran away from a group home.
15-year-old Treyson Brooks Has Been Missing Since January 24th.
He took off from the group home in the 600 block of NE118th Avenue.
The Teen Is Considered Endangered Because of Medical Conditions.
Treyson doesn't have access to his prescribed medications. Police believe he could be frequenting areas near the Vancouver Mall, Target, Walmart, and Winco.
Treyson is black, with brown eyes, and curly, brown hair. He stands 5'3" and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white New Balance logo (NB on the left side of the chest). Treyson was wearing black pants under black shorts with a horizontal white stripe. Treyson was wearing black socks, black shoes, and had a black backpack.
If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Treyson Brooks, please call
9-1-1. You can email Detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.
