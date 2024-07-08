URGENT: WSP Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Teen

Washington State Patrol needs our help to locate a missing teen boy.

14-year-old Jacob Heath was last seen leaving his Suquamish home on Sunday, July 7th, at about 6 pm. Jacob has since been seen on Kitsap Transit near Wheaton Way.

Jacob is described as 5'-10" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with green eyes.

Jacob has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a picture of a burning wagon. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white and blue Nike tennis shoes.

WSP-X WSP-X loading...

Get our free mobile app

Call 9-1-1 if you see Jacob Heath.

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton