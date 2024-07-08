URGENT: WSP Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Teen
Washington State Patrol needs our help to locate a missing teen boy.
14-year-old Jacob Heath was last seen leaving his Suquamish home on Sunday, July 7th, at about 6 pm. Jacob has since been seen on Kitsap Transit near Wheaton Way.
Jacob is described as 5'-10" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with green eyes.
Jacob has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a picture of a burning wagon. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white and blue Nike tennis shoes.
Call 9-1-1 if you see Jacob Heath.
