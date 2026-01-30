Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Washington State Patrol and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are asking for your assistance to locate an at-risk missing person.

22-year-old Riche Bravo Was Last Seen on January 5th.

Authorities say Riche was last seen at about 6 pm on Locust Way in Bothell. He's known to use public transportation, but is likely unable to return home without assistance.

Law Enforcement and Riche's Family Are Deeply Concerned For His Safety.

Riche has autism and developmental delays. Because of this, Riche is considered endandered. He may not be able to care for himself, or communicate with others. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office:

Riche is from the Bothell area but is able to ride public transit and often frequents Kenmore and Seattle. This is the longest he has ever been missing and out of contact with his family.

He Is Approximately 5’6”, Weighs About 180 lbs, and Has Black Hair and Brown Eyes.

Investigators believe Riche was last wearing black skinny jeans, a white dress shirt, and a dark John Deere sweatshirt.

What to Do If You Have Information:

If you see someone matching Riche's description or know of his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately, and reference case number SO2026-2442.

The Washington State Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert

