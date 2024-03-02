Missing Pasco Woman Last Seen in Rural Grant County

Authorities need your help to find a missing 31-year old woman from Pasco.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance to find Irene Fleming. She went missing from a home in the 4900 block of Road U-Southwest. She left friends on Sunday, February 25th between 4 pm and 5 pm. No one has had contact with Fleming since. She left her car at the residence.

Fleming was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The rural residence is located near Interstate 90 milepost 143 (The Silica Road exit) on the north side of the freeway. It's about 6 miles west of George. Police are hoping a passing motorist may have seen Irene.

Fleming's phone is either turned off or is out of power.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Irene Fleming is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-792-1160 (Reference CR No. 24GS02216). You can also email information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. You can remain anonymous if you choose. Let the 911 call-taker know you have information for CR number 24GS02216.

