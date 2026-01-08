Oregon Department of Human Services Oregon Department of Human Services loading...

Please take a close look at the photos, and share with everyone you know.

4 year old Miamor Hernandez Brown went missing with her father, Jose Carmelo Hernandez Martinez and his partner, Erika Alejandra Simich from Cornelius.

They Haven't Been Seen Since December 30, 2025.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Miamor may be at risk and is searching for her to assess her safety.

The Oregon Deprtment of Human Services Is asking the Public to Help Find Miamor.

Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of her, or Martinez, or Simich should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

As of today, they are believed to be in the Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Cornelius and North Portland areas.

Information About Miamor Hernandez Brown:

• Date of birth: May 23, 2021

• Weight: 40 pounds

• Hair: Black

• Eye color: Brown

Jose Carmelo Hernandez Martinez and Erika Alejandra Simich live in a white Jeep Patriot with license Oregon license plate number 863GEF.

If you have any information about Miamor Hernandez Brown, please call 911, or call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

