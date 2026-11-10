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Two hikers from College Place are recovering after falling down a steep embankment into a river in Oregon.

On Sunday, November 8, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Milton Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS, and Umatilla County Search and Rescue coordinated a backcountry rescue operation.

Two Hikers Tumbled 40 Feet Down a Steep Embankment

Kathleen Mahony and Stephon Schulze were hiking along the Walla Walla River Trail near Harris Park, when Schulze was severley injured in the fall. At about 9 pm, Mahony was able to climb out of the river corridor to call for help. She reported her hiking companion, Schulze was injured and was stranded in the river.

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The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Activated Search and Rescue

Rescuers hiked roughly two miles up the trail and found the injured man. Schulze was at the bottom of a 40-foot embankment. He suffered a head injury, possible broken ribs, and was showing signs of hypothermia.

Because of the extremely rough terrain, distance from the trailhead, and limited radio communication, a rescue litter and rope system was used to raise Schulze 40-feet up the embankment.

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Responders carried Schulze toward the trailhead, meeting up with Umatilla County Search and Rescue midway to complete the rescue operation.

Life Flight Was Used to Transport the Injured Hiker to a Hospital

Schulze was taken to awaiting medical personnel at the trailhead, and Schulze was airlifted to the ospital for evaluation and treatment. Mahony was also transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

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