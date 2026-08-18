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A Tri-Cities man was found guilty of drug trafficking. On August 13, a jury found David Mendoza Ayala guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Tri-Cities Man Faces Sentencing in Fentanyl Case

The 30-year-old drug dealer is facing a prison sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison followed by no less than 5 years in supervised release.

Mendoza Ayala was long suspected of being involved in large-scale drug trafficking for years. When he learned that investigators were closing in on him, he went into hiding. While in hiding, Mendoza Ayala continued trafficking drugs, using other people's names and addresses to avoid being caught.

Read More: Moses Lake Police Uncover Drugs, Weapons, and a Cash Hoard

Investigators Seized More Than 50,000 Fentanyl Pills

During searches of Mendoza Ayala's apartment, two garage units, four storage units, and several luxury vehicles, investigators found more than 50,000 fentanyl pills, large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine. The searches also turned up $10,000 cash and over a dozen firearms, including AR-style rifles. Thirteen vehicles were seized.

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DEA Details the Fentanyl Investigation

“Mr. Mendoza Ayala showed a complete disregard for human life by having deadly fentanyl pills in the apartment, some of which were scattered on the carpet, within reach of two young children,” said Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Along with more than 50,000 fentanyl pills, investigators seized luxury vehicles, and more than a dozen firearms. Through Fentanyl Free America, DEA is relentlessly targeting those who put our communities at risk, disrupting the fentanyl supply chain, and holding traffickers accountable.”